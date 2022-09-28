Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.06.

Shares of CORZ opened at 1.40 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.36 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

