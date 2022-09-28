Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

