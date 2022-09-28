Era Swap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.29 Million (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.20 or 1.00051190 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,984,668 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

