Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151.98 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00012856 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $151.98 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,544.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00273133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00746242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00580490 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,478,185 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

