Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $52,228 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,372,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,349,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 328,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

