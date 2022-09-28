ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $10,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Trading Up 5.1 %

GWH opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.