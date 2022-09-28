ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

