ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ESSA opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.