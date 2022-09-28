Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $27.77 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.77 or 0.00141874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021173 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00274069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00759796 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00588655 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00257386 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 134,564,227 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
