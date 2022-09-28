EthereumMax (EMAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,844.00

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One EthereumMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. EthereumMax has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EthereumMax

EthereumMax’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official website is www.ethereummax.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

