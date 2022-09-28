Ethermon (EMON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,517.00

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Ethermon has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Ethermon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ethermon

Ethermon’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official website is www.ethermon.io. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

