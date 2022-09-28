Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Raised to $10.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ETON opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

