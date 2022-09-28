Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Raised to $10.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ETON opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.