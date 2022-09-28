EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $831.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00195007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,663,442,280 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

