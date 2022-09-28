Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Euroseas Price Performance
Shares of ESEA stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Euroseas by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
