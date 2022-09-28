Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Euroseas by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

