Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Euroseas Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of ESEA stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.