Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Euroseas Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Euroseas Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

