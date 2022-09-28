Evanesco Network (EVA) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Evanesco Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Evanesco Network has a market cap of $204,164.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Evanesco Network Coin Profile

Evanesco Network’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evanesco Network is www.evanesco.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evanesco Network directly using U.S. dollars.

