Evercore ISI Lowers Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target to $2.50

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TELL. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,902,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,568,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

