Evercore ISI Lowers Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target to $2.50

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TELL. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.
Tellurian Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.15.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
