Evercore ISI Upgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Outperform

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.60.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,113.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.61.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

