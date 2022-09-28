Everipedia Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $48.78 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

