EverQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EVER opened at $6.57 on Monday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $77,247. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,308.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 154.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.