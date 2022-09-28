EverRise Trading Down 4.1% This Week (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise was first traded on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.