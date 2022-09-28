EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $10,873,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

