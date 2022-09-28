EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.0631 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,835,136 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

