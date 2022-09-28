Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to Neutral

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of CDMGF opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. Icade has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $79.30.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

