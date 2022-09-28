ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $60,391.13 and $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.