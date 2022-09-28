Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.
Executive Network Partnering Price Performance
Shares of ENPC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Executive Network Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
