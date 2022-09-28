ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Gap Down to $167.94

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.94, but opened at $160.34. ExlService shares last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 2,916 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

ExlService Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

