Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

XOM opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

