FactSet Research Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $16.69 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $391.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

