Fanadise Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,545.00 (FAN)

Fanadise (FAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Fanadise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fanadise has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Fanadise has a market cap of $133,587.00 and $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fanadise

Fanadise’s launch date was July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 coins. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fanadise is fanadise.com.

Buying and Selling Fanadise

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers.The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols.Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform.This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanadise using one of the exchanges listed above.

