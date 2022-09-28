Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $14.52 on Friday. Fanuc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.