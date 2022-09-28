Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 495.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 731,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 66.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,461,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.