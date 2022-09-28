FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

