FedoraCoin (TIPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,625.00

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $738,134.21 and approximately $31,625.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

