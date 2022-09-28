Feeder.finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67,490.78 (FEED)

Feeder.finance (FEED) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Feeder.finance has traded down 40% against the US dollar. Feeder.finance has a market capitalization of $67,490.78 and $19,165.00 worth of Feeder.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feeder.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.87 or 1.00036368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005678 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064126 BTC.

Feeder.finance Coin Profile

Feeder.finance (FEED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Feeder.finance’s official Twitter account is @investfeed.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

