FEG Token (FEG) Price Hits $0.0000

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One FEG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. FEG Token has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 41,084,983,684,331,000 coins. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

