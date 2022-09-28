Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Feisty Doge NFT has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Feisty Doge NFT has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Profile

Feisty Doge NFT was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. The official website for Feisty Doge NFT is feistydoge.art. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feisty Doge NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feisty Doge NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

