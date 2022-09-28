Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FENC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

FENC stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

