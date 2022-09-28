Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 440,414 shares.The stock last traded at $108.59 and had previously closed at $108.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

About Ferguson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $651,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $232,367,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

