Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.
FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.44) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.27 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of £703.41 million and a PE ratio of 271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.54.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
