Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.44) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.27 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of £703.41 million and a PE ratio of 271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.54.

In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,024.36).

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

