FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,653.00

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,858,813 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx.
