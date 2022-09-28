Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 352.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,104,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 190,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

