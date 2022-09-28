Field & Main Bank Sells 115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

