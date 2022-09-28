Filda (FILDA) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Filda (FILDA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Filda coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filda has a total market cap of $249,277.81 and approximately $483,297.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filda has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Filda Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

