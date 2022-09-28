Financial Comparison: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) vs. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MFA Financial and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.84%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MFA Financial and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $362.30 million 2.49 $328.87 million ($0.52) -17.04 Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 47.97 -$16.40 million ($0.07) -357.23

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -1.61% 4.03% 1.05% Equity Commonwealth -0.40% -0.01% -0.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

