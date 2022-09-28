Financial Contrast: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and Starbox Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

IDW Media presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given IDW Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDW Media is more favorable than Starbox Group.

This table compares IDW Media and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -5.51% -7.92% -6.29% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Starbox Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.68 -$5.39 million ($0.14) -11.71 Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Summary

IDW Media beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

