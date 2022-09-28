Financial Survey: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Icosavax presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 448.78%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 319.75%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Axcella Health.

This table compares Icosavax and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 16.77 -$66.97 million ($2.93) -1.12 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.73) -0.94

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -36.82% -35.11% Axcella Health N/A -253.31% -113.66%

Volatility and Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

