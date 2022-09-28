Financial Survey: Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.08 $21.11 million ($3.53) -3.49

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Santa Fe Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

(Get Rating)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

