Financial Survey: Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) versus Its Rivals

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.31 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.82

Analyst Ratings

Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 40 127 424 23 2.70

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 112.45%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.