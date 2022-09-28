Financial Survey: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 382.43%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.34 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.38

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

