First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 11,213 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.